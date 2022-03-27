Multiple crews on scene of South Knoxville brush fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire on Cresent Drive in South Knoxville around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the department.

“Command is reporting at this hour that the fire is yet to be under control and one building is being threatened,” Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Forestry is now en route as well as assistance from Seymour VFD. For the most part, crews are on foot battling the fire and the winds, although they are less than earlier this evening.”

Bagwell encouraged people to avoid the area so crews could get as close as they can.

This is a developing story.

At this hour,Rural Metro Fire, and Seymour Fire are on the scene of a working brush fire,5 acres approximately. Crews are working to protect a storage shed on top of the mountain, and do not yet have the fire under control. Thankfully, the winds have settled down for the moment pic.twitter.com/PM45Betyzy — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) March 27, 2022

