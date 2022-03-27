Multiple crews on scene of South Knoxville brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials with Rural Metro Fire.
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire on Cresent Drive in South Knoxville around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the department.
“Command is reporting at this hour that the fire is yet to be under control and one building is being threatened,” Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Forestry is now en route as well as assistance from Seymour VFD. For the most part, crews are on foot battling the fire and the winds, although they are less than earlier this evening.”
Bagwell encouraged people to avoid the area so crews could get as close as they can.
This is a developing story.
