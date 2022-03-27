Advertisement

Off-duty firefighter helps dad, daughter escape fire

Doug Howley
Doug Howley(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An off-duty firefighter jumped into action when he saw a fire at an apartment complex in Waterbury.

Doug Howley of the Greenwich fire Department was on his way to a birthday party on Saturday when he spotted a fire in an apartment building.

Howley saw a father and daughter trying to escape from a second-floor apartment. Officials say this is where the fire started.

According to officials, Howley’s training “kicked in” and he helped the girl and her dad get out of the building.

Waterbury Firefighters were on scene shortly after the evacuation.

Waterbury Fire
Waterbury Fire(WFSB)
Waterbury Fire
Waterbury Fire(WFSB)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Four helicopters responded to the scene, police officials told WVLT News.
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Latest News

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 11-year-old from Middle Tennessee
Gradually warming this week
Gradually warming this week ahead of next cold front
Multiple fires sparked across East Tennessee as winds continue to gust.
Fires spark across East Tennessee
About 70 people from the National Park Service are assisting with suppression efforts.
Wind-driven wildfires on North Carolina side of GSMNP edge 8 miles from Tennessee border
Firefighters with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire Sunday...
Rural Metro Fire responds to brush fire in Gibbs community