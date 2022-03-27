Officials seek community input on the future of transportation and land use for Advance Knox program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County asked for the public’s input on matters of transportation and land use with the Advance Knox program.

“We’re excited to hear what the community has to say about the future of Knox County,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “These workshops and online opportunities will help set the stage for the entire Advance Knox process.”

Participants will spend 90 minutes in a small group to generate ideas and participate in map-based activities.

The first round of meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

- Mon., March 28 – 5:30 p.m. at Hardin Valley Middle School or Cater High School

- Tues., March 29 – 5:30 p.m. at West High School or Northshore Elementary School

- Wed., March 30 – 5:30 p.m. at Powell High School or South Doyle Middle School

A virtual meeting will also be held at noon on Tuesday, March, 29.

The current comprehensive plan has not been updated in almost 20 years, according to Knox Co. officials.

“Advance Knox is a unique opportunity to align land use and transportation goals to create a blueprint for the County’s future,” officials said. “It will help guide decisions about where and how future growth occurs and where investments in infrastructure and services need to be made in the years to come.”

