Advertisement

Officials seek community input on the future of transportation and land use for Advance Knox program

Participants will spend 90 minutes in a small group to generate ideas and participate in map-based activities.
Participants will spend 90 minutes in a small group to generate ideas and participate in...
Participants will spend 90 minutes in a small group to generate ideas and participate in map-based activities.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County asked for the public’s input on matters of transportation and land use with the Advance Knox program.

“We’re excited to hear what the community has to say about the future of Knox County,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “These workshops and online opportunities will help set the stage for the entire Advance Knox process.”

Participants will spend 90 minutes in a small group to generate ideas and participate in map-based activities.

The first round of meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

- Mon., March 28 – 5:30 p.m. at Hardin Valley Middle School or Cater High School

- Tues., March 29 – 5:30 p.m. at West High School or Northshore Elementary School

- Wed., March 30 – 5:30 p.m. at Powell High School or South Doyle Middle School

A virtual meeting will also be held at noon on Tuesday, March, 29.

The current comprehensive plan has not been updated in almost 20 years, according to Knox Co. officials.

“Advance Knox is a unique opportunity to align land use and transportation goals to create a blueprint for the County’s future,” officials said. “It will help guide decisions about where and how future growth occurs and where investments in infrastructure and services need to be made in the years to come.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”
There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to...
After police find no evidence of AirTag in theft, man takes apart car to locate it
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Kingston Pike Crash
Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash
Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials...
Crews contain South Knoxville brush fire

Latest News

Versus UNC Asheville
Vols sweep series in Oxford against top ranked Rebels
Gradually warming this week
Gradually warming this week ahead of next cold front
One dead following ATV crash in Campbell County
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating after man dies in KCSO custody