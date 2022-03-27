Advertisement

One dead following ATV crash in Campbell County

A crash on Highway 25 in Campbell County led to the death of a 32-year-old man from Illinois.
A crash on Highway 25 in Campbell County lead to the death of a 32-year-old man from Illinois.
A crash on Highway 25 in Campbell County lead to the death of a 32-year-old man from Illinois.(MGN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Campbell County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

Illinois resident Brennan Schroeder was driving a 2020 Polaris Razor ATV on Highway 25 when he veered off the road. He then overcorrected, flipped the ATV, and was ejected from the vehicle, which then landed on top of him.

The 32-year-old driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”
There is quite a twist to an ongoing news4 investigation as we show you how far one man went to...
After police find no evidence of AirTag in theft, man takes apart car to locate it
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Kingston Pike Crash
Mother sues city of Knoxville, KPD officer for $3M after fatal officer-involved crash
Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials...
Crews contain South Knoxville brush fire

Latest News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigating after man dies in KCSO custody
The statement said the institute sued on behalf of two Benton County landowners who displayed...
Court: Wildlife agency needs warrant to search private land
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area
JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area