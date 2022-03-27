PHOTOS: Crews respond to Sevier County fire burning near cabins Saturday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies stayed busy Saturday as many fires were reported in East Tennessee.

Crews responded to a “fast-moving brush fire” Saturday that was burning close to cabins in Sevier County. Luckily, they were able to prevent its spread as of 9:15 p.m. on March 26.

The 5-acre fire occurred in the Cedar Falls and Sulpher Spring Way area near Waldens Creek. The Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter commended first responders for their efforts.

“GREAT JOB to our first responders last night,” McCarter said. “...and ALL our other agencies and personnel responding to this and other numerous fires. It’s been a busy last few weeks for them and we appreciate YOU! Great job!”

A burn ban was issued in Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties Sunday, according to the Seymour Fire Department and the Knox County Air Quality Management.

Several other counties will not be issued burn permits due to low humidity and high winds, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency stated.

“Friends, please do not burn today,” The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad shared on Facebook. “The agencies in the county have spent the weekend responding to fires. With the dry conditions and high winds, the fires spread and very fast. Don’t risk it.”

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

