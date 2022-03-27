Advertisement

Police find body of man reported missing Tuesday


Missing man in Rutherford County
Missing man in Rutherford County(Rutherford Co. Sheriff)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Rutherford County man’s dead body was found Sunday by campers after his family reported him missing Tuesday.

According to Detective Christian Wrather, 53-year-old Bobby Campbell was found on the Poole Knob Island near the Poole Knob Recreation Area Boat Ramp.

Police say that Campbell’s body was taken to the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s office.  According to Wrather, no signs of foul play are expected.

According to Sgt. Bryant Gregory, officers were called to the scene Sunday morning. The La Vergne Police and Fire Departments, the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service’s Special Operations Response Team, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were also at the scene.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, members of LFD and Deputy Andrew Quintal used a boat from TWRA to travel to the island where the campers took them to the body.

“Deputy Quintal was familiar with the missing person case involving Bobby Campbell and confirmed the body to be him,” Gregory said in a statement.

Wrather has notified Campbell’s family. After receiving the report of Campbell’s disappearance, deputies walked into the area near his home looking for him every day. Deputies used their K9s and searched along with drones.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated with new information.

