TBI investigating after man dies in KCSO custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they were investigating after a man died in the custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Allan Thomas Arbach Jr., 35, was arrested and taken into custody by KCSO officials on an outstanding warrant Wednesday, March 23, according to officials with the TBI. Officers found Arbach unresponsive after being placed in a transport van and taken to a location along Merchant Drive to be transferred into another vehicle, officials said.

“Deputies immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived,” TBI spokesperson Josh Devine told WVLT News. “He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Arbach’s body was sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

