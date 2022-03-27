Advertisement

UT Softball takes series, looks for sweep in Gainesville

#14 Tennessee tops #6 Florida on Saturday 7-2
Versus Florida in Gainesville
Versus Florida in Gainesville(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 14 Tennessee softball earned its second-straight win over 6th-ranked Florida, topping the Gators 7-2 to clinch the series in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. Lady Vol senior pitcher Ashley Rogers had a dominant outing in her first start in more than a month, while cleanup batter Zaida Puni drove in four runs to highlight the victory for the Big Orange.

Rogers went nine-up, nine-down over the course of the first three innings, dealing five strikeouts in her first appearance since going 1.1 frames of relief against Virginia on Friday, March 4. Sophomore lefty Bailey McCachren came on to finish the game and earn the win, spinning four innings with a pair of strikeouts and two earned runs.

An infielder from Carson, California, Puni knocked in a game-high four RBIs with a two-run homer and a two-run double for the Lady Vols on Saturday. The sophomore slugger has crushed four bombs in SEC play and has collected a team-high 14 RBIs against conference foes. 

Freshman infielder Lair Beautae continued her strong series with an RBI double and two runs scored, while outfielders Amanda Ayala and Rylie West each tabbed RBIs on a groundout and sac fly, respectively.

UP NEXT: Tennessee goes for its first series sweep in Gainesville on national television Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols and Gators will square off on ESPNU, with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

