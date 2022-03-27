Advertisement

Vols sweep series in Oxford against top ranked Rebels

Tennessee out scored #1 Ole Miss 26-7 in three games.
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just call them BAT-men! The Vols continued to clobber Ole Miss pitching Sunday, outhitting the Rebels 10-7 and taking home the win with a final score of 4-3.

On Saturday, the Vols registered 17 hits on their way to a 10-3 win over the top ranked Rebels.

Chase Burns was terrific in the series opener Friday night and the solid pitching continued Saturday thanks to hard throwing right hander Chase Dollander. The sophomore gave up only three hits before leaving in the 7th inning.

Tennessee’s 6-0 SEC record is the best start in conference for UT since 1966!

UT has now won 8 consecutive SEC road series dating back to 2019!

The Vols have outscored Ole Miss 26-7 in three wins. Tennessee is outscoring opponents in the best league in college baseball 49-12 in 6 wins.

