Vols take series in Oxford against top ranked Rebels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just call them BAT-men! The Vols continued to clobber Ole Miss pitching Saturday night registering 17 hits on their way to a 10-3 win over the top ranked Rebels.

Chase Burns was terrific in the series opener Friday night and the solid pitching continued Saturday thanks to hard throwing right hander Chase Dollander. The sophomore gave up only three hits before leaving in the 7th inning.

Tennessee’s 5-0 SEC record is the best start in conference for UT since 1966!

UT has now won 7 consecutive SEC road series dating back to 2019!

The Vols have outscored Ole Miss 22-4 in two wins. Tennessee is outscoring opponents in the best league in college baseball 45-9 in 5 wins.

The Vols will go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon in Oxford. First pitch is 2:30 p.m. ET with the being broadcast on SECN+

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.