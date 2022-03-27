Wind-driven wildfires on North Carolina side of GSMNP edge 8 miles from Tennessee border

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to two wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains National Parks Saturday, according to GSMNP officials.

The initial call of a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek came in around 1 p.m. on March 26, according to GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

Firefighters from multiple agencies continued to work together Sunday to extinguish the Thomas Divide Complex Fire east of Bryson City, North Carolina. It was comprised of two wildfires, the Stone Pile Fire, which covered approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire, which covered around 170 acres, according to a release.

“When responding to this fire, Park Rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area,” Soehn said. “National Park Service, state, and county resources have also responded to support efforts. An Incident Command Post has been established at the Swain County East Elementary School.”

The fire started on Saturday and is 10% contained, according to officials with the GSMNP. (WVLT)

As of Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the fire was an estimated 10% contained, with half burning within the GSMNP boundary.

“Fire edge is approximately 8.5 miles south of the TN state line which follows the Appalachian Trail in the Park,” Soehn said.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Park Service, the North Carolina Forest Service and the Bryson City Fire Department responded to the fire.

The following areas were closed:

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trail from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek

Indian Creek

Stone Pile Gap

Deep Creek Horse Bypass

Juney Whank Falls

Deeplow

Fork Ridge

Sunkota Ridge

Martins Gap

Indian Creek Motor Nature

Mingus Creek

Newton Bald

Kanati Fork

Loop trails

