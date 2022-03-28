Burn ban issued for Knox County due to high winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A burn ban was issued in Knox County on Monday, March 28 due to high winds, according to the Knox County Air Quality Management.

This comes after an open banning of brush was banned in Knox, Sevier and Blount Counties Sunday, officials posted.

Several other counties will not be issued burn permits due to low humidity and high winds, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency stated.

“Friends, please do not burn today,” The Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad shared on Facebook Sunday. “The agencies in the county have spent the weekend responding to fires. With the dry conditions and high winds, the fires spread and very fast. Don’t risk it.”

Multiple agencies have been battling fires at Chimney Rock in Cherokee National Forest Monday. Other crews continued to respond to two wildfires that had blown into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday.

There were also fire crews battling a large brush fire in South Knox County on March 26 before containing it at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in South Knoxville Saturday, according to officials with Rural Metro Fire. (Rural Metro Fire)

Anderson, Loudon, Claiborne, Roane, Cumberland, and Greene counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

Due to forecasted high winds and low relative humidity, open burning of brush will be banned by Air Quality Management in Knox County today, March 28, 2022. Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Monday, March 28, 2022

