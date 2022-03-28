Chill lingers today, then warm air flows our way ahead of rain and storms this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chill lingers on this Monday, but the next couple of days will warm-up nicely, before a line of rain and storms move in with our next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is freezing again, with that Freeze Warning until 9 AM. We’re starting the day around 30 degrees, with a beautiful mostly clear view. With little to no wind, that makes for a frosty start to the day.

We have a beautiful, mostly sunny day, but we’re staying well below average. We’re topping out around 57 degrees, with a light, chilly breeze out of the northwest. (The seasonable high this time of year at 65 degrees.)

Clouds increase this evening, and we have a mostly cloudy night. That keeps us a little warmer, and cuts off frost. We’ll start Tuesday around 38 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy, but mild temperatures still flow in with that cloud cover. That leaves us with a high of 62 degrees, and spotty, light showers are possible.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but wind gusts ramp up to help move in that heat ahead of the next cold front. That leaves us with a mostly cloudy view on Wednesday, becoming partly cloudy. The high will be around 80 degrees, with gusts of 30 mph.

Gusts and warmth linger late Wednesday, with a line of downpours and storms moving through overnight. As of now, that line arrives around midnight, and clears by sunrise. This will leave around an inch of rain in our area, and gusts top out around 45 mph overnight.

Thursday starts out with puddles and potential some tree limbs and debris on the roads, but we’re looking at breezy day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy views and scattered showers.

We’ll cool back down to the 60s to end the week and into the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.