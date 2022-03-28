Crews battling 180-acre wildfire at Chimney Rock in Cherokee National Forest, now 50% contained

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews were fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County, Monday according to a release.

The Chimney Rock Fire covers approximately 180 acres, and is more than five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina, U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Mary Miller said. Approximately 58 people were continuing efforts to suppress the fire, with it being 50% contained as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

As a result, several roads and trails in the area are closed:

Roads:

54B Cummins Branch Road

54 Paint Mountain Road

209C Upper Wolf Creek Road

Trails:

154 Chimney Rock

154A Paint Rock

7 Paint MountainThe cause remains under investigation.

Officials said that the fire was entirely within Forest Service land and was not a threat to private lands or structures. They asked that the public not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area.

“Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire,” Miller said. “Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”

