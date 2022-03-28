Advertisement

Crews battling 180-acre wildfire at Chimney Rock in Cherokee National Forest, now 50% contained

As a result, several roads and trails in the area were closed.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews were fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County, Monday according to a release.

The Chimney Rock Fire covers approximately 180 acres, and is more than five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina, U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Mary Miller said. Approximately 58 people were continuing efforts to suppress the fire, with it being 50% contained as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

As a result, several roads and trails in the area are closed:

Roads:

  • 54B Cummins Branch Road
  • 54 Paint Mountain Road
  • 209C Upper Wolf Creek Road

Trails:

  • 154 Chimney Rock
  • 154A Paint Rock
  • 7 Paint MountainThe cause remains under investigation.

Officials said that the fire was entirely within Forest Service land and was not a threat to private lands or structures. They asked that the public not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area.

“Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire,” Miller said. “Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Four helicopters responded to the scene, police officials told WVLT News.
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

Tennessee Basketball
Fulky ready to jazz it up in New Orleans
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
Fred Smith
FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO
Several fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in...
Crews battling wildfire at Chimney Rock in Cherokee National Forest