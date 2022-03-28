Advertisement

Crews battling wildfire at Chimney Rock in Cherokee National Forest

As a result, several roads and trails in the area are closed.
Cherokee National Forest fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver's Bend, in Cocke County.
Cherokee National Forest fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County.(U.S. Forest Service - Cherokee National Forest)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County, according to a release.

The Chimney Rock Fire covers approximately 180 acres, officials said. Approximately 45 people are continuing efforts to suppress the fire, with it being 10% contained as of Monday morning.

As a result, several roads and trails in the area are closed:

Roads:

  • 54B Cummins Branch Road
  • 54 Paint Mountain Road
  • 209C Upper Wolf Creek Road

Trails:

  • 154 Chimney Rock
  • 154A Paint Rock
  • 7 Paint Mountain

Officials said that the fire was entirely within Forest Service land and was not a threat to private lands or structures. They asked that the public not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area.

“Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire,” a release stated. “Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

