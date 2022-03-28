Crews battling wildfire at Chimney Rock in Cherokee National Forest
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews are currently fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County, according to a release.
The Chimney Rock Fire covers approximately 180 acres, officials said. Approximately 45 people are continuing efforts to suppress the fire, with it being 10% contained as of Monday morning.
As a result, several roads and trails in the area are closed:
Roads:
- 54B Cummins Branch Road
- 54 Paint Mountain Road
- 209C Upper Wolf Creek Road
Trails:
- 154 Chimney Rock
- 154A Paint Rock
- 7 Paint Mountain
Officials said that the fire was entirely within Forest Service land and was not a threat to private lands or structures. They asked that the public not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area.
“Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire,” a release stated. “Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
