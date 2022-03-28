Dermatologists: Avoid Nasal Spray Tanning Tik Tok Trend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dermatologists are warning people against using a nasal spray tanning product that’s gaining popularity on the social media site Tik Tok. In the videos, users say the product helps give them the look of being tan without going into the sun.

Many of the products contain a form of melanotan, a chemical claiming to increase pigmentation in the skin. Nashville dermatologist Dr. Michael Gold said the chemical had been tested in other countries in various forms but not in the United States and should not be considered safe.

“You’re only enhancing the potential for nausea, stomach problems, other problems associated with this compound,” says Dr. Gold.

Chelsea Pearson owns Beautifully Bronzed TN, a spray tanning business in Music City. Pearson said she was shocked when clients began asking her about the product.

“Someone showed me the videos on TikTok, and… no, I can’t even imagine spraying something up my nose to create tan,” Pearson said.

Pearson said that even though spray tanning is safe, she takes additional steps to keep people from breathing in the product, like offering nose plugs. Pearson said she also sets up a fan to help filter any excess product out of the air.

Dr. Gold also reminded people that even though you may look tan thanks to sunless tanning products, it doesn’t provide any protection from sun damage. He said people should continue to wear sunscreen while out in the sun.

