Advertisement

Dermatologists: Avoid Nasal Spray Tanning Tik Tok Trend


Dermatologists are warning people against using a nasal spray tanning product that’s gaining...
Dermatologists are warning people against using a nasal spray tanning product that’s gaining popularity on the social media site Tik Tok.
By Meredith Whittemore and Rebecca Cardenas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dermatologists are warning people against using a nasal spray tanning product that’s gaining popularity on the social media site Tik Tok. In the videos, users say the product helps give them the look of being tan without going into the sun.

Many of the products contain a form of melanotan, a chemical claiming to increase pigmentation in the skin. Nashville dermatologist Dr. Michael Gold said the chemical had been tested in other countries in various forms but not in the United States and should not be considered safe.

“You’re only enhancing the potential for nausea, stomach problems, other problems associated with this compound,” says Dr. Gold.

Chelsea Pearson owns Beautifully Bronzed TN, a spray tanning business in Music City. Pearson said she was shocked when clients began asking her about the product.

“Someone showed me the videos on TikTok, and… no, I can’t even imagine spraying something up my nose to create tan,” Pearson said.

Pearson said that even though spray tanning is safe, she takes additional steps to keep people from breathing in the product, like offering nose plugs. Pearson said she also sets up a fan to help filter any excess product out of the air.

Dr. Gold also reminded people that even though you may look tan thanks to sunless tanning products, it doesn’t provide any protection from sun damage. He said people should continue to wear sunscreen while out in the sun.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
James A. Andrews, 32.
KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market on Chapman Highway...
Chapman Highway reopens following fire at Seymour Flea Market

Latest News

Byron Edwards, 30.
Police continue to search for missing man with various medical conditions
Daniel Dewey
TBI issues Knox County Silver Alert for missing man
MGN
KCSO responds after body washes ashore in West Knox County
Lady Vols great to be honored by Tennessee Softball program
Lady Vol Softball Retires Sarah Fekete Bailey’s Jersey
Dr. Warren Sayre has been named interim public health officer for Knox County.
Knox County names interim public health officer