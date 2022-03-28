Dolly Parton guitar up for grabs to benefit Sevier County United Way

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How would you like to get your hands on an autographed guitar by Dolly Parton? There’s one on auction right now and the money goes to the United Way of Sevier County.

Dancing with the Stars partners Chuck Winstead and Jessica Hale have scored a Dolly Parton autographed guitar to help them raise money for the United Way.

They also have a signed Morgan Wallen guitar!

All you have to do is give a $20 donation if you want the Dolly guitar, or $10 Morgan Wallen.

You’ll be entered into the auction coming up in April. They couple almost had a Blake Shelton guitar up for grabs, but that was taken minutes after he signed it.

“Morgan Wallen had already said yes, Blake Shelton was the hardest one to get, but before we could even get out with Blake’s guitar a lady called and she said I’ll give you this amount of money for that guitar. We’re like sold. It worked out just perfectly,” said Winstead.

So you enter the drawing at Chuck Winstead & Jessica Hale – Dancing with the Stars for Sevier County United Way (dancingforsevier.com) find Chuck and Jessica’s name. Make sure in the notes section that you let them know which guitar you are bidding on.

“The drawing is April 16 and we’re also doing a virtual Easter egg hunt for all kinds of prizes. You can buy eggs for $10 or 12 eggs for $100,” said Hale.

