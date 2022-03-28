FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Corp. announced Monday that Fred Smith, founder of the shipping giant, is stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer effective June 1.

Smith will become executive chairman while Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer of FedEx Express, takes the helm as president and CEO of FedEx Corp. effective immediately.

Smith and Subramaniam will both report directly to the board, and the COO position will not be backfilled.

“FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years,” Smith said. “As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future. In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy.”

Smith founded Federal Express Corp. in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1971 and opened the World Hub in Memphis 10 years later.

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020. He previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corp., where he was responsible for developing the corporate strategy. In addition, he served as the president of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the U.S. since he joined FedEx in 1991.

