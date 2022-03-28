Few sprinkles Tuesday then big warm up ahead of next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More clouds and light showers move in Tuesday, but our better chance for rain and even some storms arrives overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase this evening making for mostly cloudy skies overnight. That keeps us a little warmer and cuts off frost. We’ll start Tuesday around 38 degrees.

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy, but mild temperatures still flow in with that cloud cover. That leaves us with a high of 62 degrees, and spotty, light showers are possible. Areas in the southern Valley will likely warm up to near 70 degrees while our northeastern counties might only get into the upper 50s. A warm front will be pushing into our region which is why we’ll likely see varying temperatures across East Tennessee.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, but wind gusts ramp up to help move in that heat ahead of the next cold front. That leaves us with a mostly cloudy view on Wednesday, becoming partly cloudy. The high will be around 80 degrees, with gusts of 30 mph.

Gusty winds move in Wednesday (WVLT)

Gusts and warmth linger late Wednesday, with a line of downpours and storms moving through overnight. As of now, that line arrives around midnight and clears by sunrise. This will leave around an inch of rain in our area, and gusts top out around 45 mph overnight.

Thursday starts out with puddles and potential some tree limbs and debris on the roads, but we’re looking at a breezy day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy views and scattered showers.

We’ll cool back down to the 60s to end the week and into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies return Friday with a few spotty showers possible by Saturday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

