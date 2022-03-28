Fulky ready to jazz it up in New Orleans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee super senior forward John Fulkerson has been selected to participate in the 2022 3X3U National Championship, the event announced Monday.

The event runs from Friday through Sunday at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, the host city of this year’s men’s Final Four. The 3X3U National Championship pits 16 four-man teams representing every Division I basketball conference against each other in a three-day, 3-on-3 tournament.

These teams, comprised of players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $150,000 prize pool. The games are viewable live on Twitter and ESPN2/ESPNU. Fulkerson is one of four players who will be a member of the “Dirty South” team, made up of SEC and Southern Conference players. Fulkerson’s teammates will be revealed later this week.

Joining the Dirty Southin team in “Pool B,” are the #B1GMACtion (Big Ten/Mid-American), SUNs of Anarchy (Atlantic Sun/Sun Belt) and the Summit Valley Oop’n (Summit League/Ohio Valley). Teams play each squad in their respective pool on April 1 and April 2 before all 16 head to the knockout stage on April 3, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool-play game win $1,000.

Victories in the first two knockout rounds net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, and the team that takes home the tournament title will add $50,000 to its winnings. Fulkerson concluded his Tennessee career earlier this month with an SEC-record 165 games played. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

In January, Fulkerson became the 53rd member of Tennessee’s 1,000-point club, and he finished his career with the seventh-best career field-goal percentage in program history (.556).

