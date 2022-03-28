Advertisement

Garth Brooks adds new opening night at Nissan Stadium

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music icon Garth Brooks announced he will be playing another night at Nissan Stadium next month.

Garth will now perform both Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets for this new opening night show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will cost $94.95 and there will be an eight-ticket limit per customer.

