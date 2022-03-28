Gigi’s Cupcakes to come to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular cupcake brand plans to open a new location at the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville, according to a press release.

Gigi’s Cupcakes announced it would be moving into Suite 1170 at the Tanger Outlets to open its doors on Friday, April 1. The owners, Shane and April Lefkowitz, will kick off the grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the shop.

“Shane and April Lefkowitz’s main objective is to immerse themselves in the community and work with other local businesses as proud members of the Chamber of Commerce,” a spokesperson for the shop said.

The grand opening will continue into Saturday, April 2, with a deal. Every customer who buys a dozen cupcakes will get two free, according to a spokesperson for the bakery.

