Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Four helicopters responded to the scene, police officials told WVLT News.
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Latest News

A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Cool, mostly sunny Monday
Chill lingers today, then warm air flows our way ahead of rain and storms this week
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the...
Peace talks to resume between Russia, Ukraine
Chuck Winstead and Jessica Hale have scored a Dolly Parton & Morgan Wallen autographed guitars...
Dolly Parton guitar up for grabs to benefit Sevier County United Way