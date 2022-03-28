Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated amid an investigation, according to a release from the office Monday.

KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that deputy Tim Stidam was terminated on Friday, March 25.

“There is an active internal and potential criminal investigation on-going into his conduct while on duty,” said Glenn. “We will not make any additional statements or comments until the investigation(s) are closed and Attorney General Charme Allen has reviewed the file.”

Stidman started at the KCSO in March of 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Glenn clarified that his termination was not in relation to the in-custody death of 35-year-old Allan Thomas Arbach on March 23.

