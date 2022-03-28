Advertisement

KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife

James A. Andrews, 32.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested for brandishing a knife and threatening a store employee after she refused to process a return without a receipt last week, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

On Monday, March 21, Knoxville Police Department officials responded to a report of an aggravated assault call at a Family Dollar, located at 1014 Heiskell Avenue.

A woman and her coworker made contact with police and said that a man and woman came into the store multiple times, confronting them after they refused to process a return without a receipt, the report stated.

Police said the employee told them that the last time the man, identified as James A. Andrews, 32, entered the store, he “brandished a switchblade style knife, pointed it at her, and threatened her.” The report also stated that the man told her he had been to prison before for killing someone.

After the employee told the man and woman that she was calling the police, they reportedly left on foot.

Investigators identified Andrews and the woman after they wrote their names down on a notepad in the store.

Andrews was charged with aggravated assault.

