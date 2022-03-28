Looking for a job? 80 employers expected at Blount County job fair

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you need a job but don’t know where to look, you are in luck as there are 80 employers who are expected to be at an upcoming job fair offering opportunities.

The event, which is open and free to the public, will be held on Tuesday, March 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Foothills Mall in Maryville Attendees are asked to use the entrance between Cancun restaurant and TJ Maxx, a news release stated.

“This is a great opportunity for potential employees to meet one-on-one with area companies or for anyone wanting to further their career,” said Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership communications director. “We have a variety of employers offering full-time or part-time employment.”

A record 80 employers are expected to be on-site, offering employment opportunities in several fields, including healthcare, internet technology, hospitality, public services, construction, aviation, education, banking, etc.

The American Job Center at Alcoa will also be on-site to assist job seekers with searching, resumes, cover letters, and more.

For additional information on the job fair, contact the Blount Partnership at 865-983-2241.

