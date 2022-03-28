Meet the Knox County Schools Board of Education candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are 13 people running for Knox County Schools Board of Education.

This year the board of education race has candidates share what party they are affiliated.

John Butler (D), Breyauna Holloway (I) and Reginald Jackson (I) are running for district 1, Will Edwards (R) and Katherine Bike (D) for district 4, Betsy Henderson (R), an incumbent and Phillip Sherman (I) for district 6, Sherri Garrett (R), Steve Triplett (R), and Dominique Oakley (I) for district 7, and Phil King (R), Kristi Kristy (R), an incumbent, and Annabel Henley (D) for district 9.

WVLT News asked the same five questions to each of the 13 candidates in a pre-recorded interview ahead of the May primary.

John Butler

Biography: John Butler is offering himself for the Knox County Schools Board of Education, District 1 Representative. Butler is a supporter and advocate for public schools. He believes education is a basic human right, and it is the responsibility of the community to educate and prepare young people for adulthood and to be a benefit to the community. Butler came to the Knoxville community in the summer of 2007, as the pastor of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, in the community of Mechanicsville. It was apparent to his family that the community had a major sense of pride in its neighborhood schools. Clinton Chapel Church established a relationship with Maynard School and continues to support its needs as a Community Schools Neighborhood Partner. In the community, Butler worked with the Knoxville Interdenominational Christian Ministerial Alliance, known as KICMA, as they supported neighborhood schools. While Butler served as president, KICMA advocated on behalf of Knox County Schools custodian staff, as the school board was considering outsourcing their jobs. Butler was the president of the Knoxville Branch of the NAACP for 8 years. During that time, the NAACP supported and advocated for a 21st-century curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, an excellent and diversified educator workforce, and equity in academic achievement and discipline. In 2015, the Knoxville Branch NAACP initiated an Office of Civil Rights Complaint with the US Department of Education concerning these issues. This led to changes in zoning and busing for District 1 schools and informed the work of the Disparities of Educational Outcomes Task Force. At the request of the superintendent, Butler served on the Disparities of Education Outcomes Task Force and the initial DEO steering committee. There are several other roles and experiences that have prepared Butler to serve District 1 students, families, and staff, including:

-Presiding Elder of the Knoxville District, serving and overseeing 9 A.M.E. Zion Churches

-School board member in Asheboro City Schools, in North Carolina

-Community college and seminary professor

-Social worker, case manager, and ombudsman

-Grant writer and provider

-Consultant for non-profit organizations

-Proud U.S. Army officer

John Butler looks forward to serving District 1 students, families, and staff on the Knox County School Board; as well as working with them to address barriers, take advantage of opportunities, and see the community come together to uplift one another.

Breyauna Holloway

Biography: I am a Knoxville native, current Mechanicsville resident, born and raised in the district I am seeking to represent. I am the mother of 5 children, 4 of whom are currently first district Knox County Schools students and the last child will be entering the school system in the fall of 2023. I graduated from Austin-East Magnet High School with honors in 2003. I also received my bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 2008 majoring in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice and a minor in African and African American studies. I received my master’s degree from Kaplan University (now Purdue University Global) in 2017 in criminal justice with a concentration in management and executive leadership. I have studied at the doctorate level for both my JD and PhD but did not complete those degrees. I’ve been a social justice advocate and outspoken member of the community for several years speaking up and about various issues ranging from youth sports, gun violence, voter rights restoration, economic growth and everything in between. I previously worked in the public service sector at both the city and state levels and I am currently the owner of a vintage based thrift boutique located on Magnolia Ave. My shop has a mission to give back to schools and non-profits in my community. I am currently a member of or involved with several organizations including being appointed by Mayor Kincannon as the City of Knoxville’s 6th District Neighborhood Advisory Council Representative; a member of the University of Tennessee’s Black Alumni Council; Austin-East’s PTA, and the Austin/Austin-East Alumni Committee. In the past three years I have been a member of or involved with in some capacity the following organizations: The Alliance House; Mechanicsville Community Association (youth sports board member); Federal Probation and Parole Full Circle Re-Entry Mentoring Program; and the Maynard Elementary School Steering Committee. I’ve also volunteered my time with several other organizations too numerous to name over the course of the past few years as well. I am running for this office because everything that happens with Knox County Schools has a direct effect on my household and I am seeking to take my advocacy to a higher plateau.

Reginald Jackson

Biography: Reginald Jackson Is Native of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is seventh generation in Knoxville, Tennessee. After serving in the Army for eight years he returned in 2010 to serve his community. He is a big supporter of the schools system and what it can do for the students in District 1. His main goal will be to push for technical and trades classes back in the high and middle schools in his District. He wants to see a different approach with safety and security, as well push for a better literacy program and Financial Readiness program.

The Knox County Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 3.

