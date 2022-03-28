Murder of 23-year-old remains unsolved after 12 years, investigation ongoing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department shared that they were still seeking information on a murder case that has remained unsolved for more than 10 years.

Twelve years ago, on March 28, KPD officials responded to Lonsdale Homes to find Jamie Fenner shot multiple times. On the day in 2010, the 23-year-old man was waiting to meet friends in Lot D near Pascal Drive and Goins Street before the shooting occurred, officials said.

Fenner suffered at least one gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died.

“Knoxville Police interviewed several people since Fenner’s murder but are still waiting for the right person to come forward with the information they need to close this case,” KPD officials said. “His family is asking anyone with information to come forward and give them the closure they desperately need.”

Those with information are asked to submit a tip through East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, via the App P3 TIPS, or online.

12-Years Ago and Needing Answers - If you have any information on this case contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, App P3 TIPS, or online at https://t.co/msppsTw5gg. Your tip may = a CASH reward. https://t.co/0THwh1lFmb pic.twitter.com/ubnS0wj8Ij — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) March 28, 2022

