Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center

(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man who they say recently escaped from a Southern Kentucky jail.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said in a news release dispatch received a call Sunday night just before 8:30 reporting a prisoner from Clinton County was missing from the Wayne County Detention Center in Monticello.

We are told Joseph Payton from Albany is the person officials are searching for. When police arrived at the detention center, the team there could not tell them how long Payton had been gone.

Inmate logs showed he was still there earlier in the day when medicine was given out, but video footage showed he had not been in his bunk area since Friday.

During their investigation, officers discovered Payton had left the recreation area Friday afternoon.

Authorities in his home county and Kentucky State Police have been notified to be on the lookout for him and he has been entered into the national database as an escapee. We do not know what his original charges are, but deputies plan to take out an arrest warrant for the escape on Monday.

On Monday morning, a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s office said a pickup truck was stolen from a lot about a mile away from the detention center Payton escaped from. Deputies believe the truck may have been stolen by Payton. The truck is a white 2001 Dodge Ram with a broken windshield.

If you see Payton or the truck, you are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Monticello Police Department, or any law enforcement agency.

