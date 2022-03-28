Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire responds to brush fire in Gibbs community

Firefighters with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire Sunday afternoon.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 7300 block of Ridgeview Road in the Gibbs community Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the department.

Crews were able to extinguish the 5-acre fire and then spent the following hours putting out hot spots and clearing the area around their fire lines that were dug with hand tools.

Officials said the fire was fueled by the wind.

“Please follow the order from Knox County Air Quality Management, and don’t have open fires outdoors thru the rest of the day,” officials said.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, March 27, 2022

