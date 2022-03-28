Advertisement

Sevier County to address workforce shortages

Hundreds of new jobs coming to Sevier County with thousands already open, but who will work all these jobs?
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With hundreds of new jobs coming to Sevier County, thousands are already listed as open. Sevier County leaders say they are taking steps to address the issue in the coming weeks.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said the workforce is the county’s number one issue. He said the county’s number one industry, tourism, needs workers, and so does the county’s growing manufacturing sector.

Waters said the county’s economic development council plans to start a strategy session to see how this problem can be solved.

“Workforce is not just an issue in Sevier County but all across Tennessee and even the nation. So our economic development council is working on strategies to increase our workforce,” said Waters. “So we’re continuing to work on that, and hopefully in the next several months, we’re gonna have some strategies in place that will help with that.

The economic council said they’ve identified that more housing would be crucial in bringing more people to live in the county. The county’s housing right now sits at 99% occupied.

So they’re looking at ways to build more single-family homes and even more multi-family homes.

“These companies see the importance of investment in our county. It helps us to grow; it gets the word out everywhere about what a great place Sevier County is to do business,” said Waters.

One option is for more companies to build apartments for workers like the one Dollywood plans to open in May.

Dollywood is already making plans to start construction on another housing unit soon.

Dollywood is the county’s largest employer, and right now, they say they are on track for full staffing for the summer season. On that note, they still have 500 jobs open for the summer.

