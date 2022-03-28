Advertisement

Sevier County woman celebrates 104th birthday

Her official birthday is on Thursday, March 31.
Family and friends planned a small party at her church in Sevier County Sunday to honor the big day.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman celebrated a big milestone that many people never get the chance to experience. Berma Dixon of Sevier County will turn 104 on Thursday.

Family and friends planned a small party at her church in Sevier County Sunday to honor the big day. When asked what her secret was to her long life, she credited a healthy lifestyle and her faith.

“I’m very thankful to the Lord that I am that I can do what I do,” Dixon said. “I can’t do what I used to, but I thank him every day for all that he has done for me.”

Dixon also told WVLT News that she was thankful for the life and memories she received over her lifetime.

To put her incredible life into perspective, she was alive during both world wars, the great depression and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Dixon even witnessed the first man landing on the moon and the invention of television.

Her official birthday is on Thursday, March 31.

