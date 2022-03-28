Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 injured in Hawkins County house fire

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were injured and one person was killed in a house fire Saturday night in Rogersville, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and WVLT’s sister station WJHL.

Hawkins County EMS and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 107 Knights II to find a house engulfed in flames around 7:08 p.m. on March 26, according to WJHL.

A report stated that a man had been burning trash in barrels close to the home when one overturned near the carport, which spread to the kitchen due to windy conditions. A nearby witness helped residents out of the house as flames grew larger, WJHL shared from an HCSO report.

Six people escaped the house with injuries; however, on Monday, Sheriff Lawson said that Mary Lawson, 75, died from injuries she received in the fire.

Fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the HCSO will be investigating.

