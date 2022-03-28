Seymour Flea Market fire closes Chapman Highway, multiple agencies respond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chapman Highway was closed Monday afternoon following a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market at 13307 Chapman Highway, according to officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department as well as Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist the SVFD.

“Avoid the area if possible,” officials said. “Mutual Aid units responding from all across the county.”

