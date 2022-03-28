Advertisement

Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Schools’ superintendent has passed away, according to a post on the school system’s Facebook page.

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27. His obituary stated that he was devoted to his family and loved them more than life itself. Dr. Atkins was the Superintendent of Grainger County Schools and a member of Bethel Mission Baptist Church.

The school system shared thoughts and prayers with the community and family, who will miss him.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Atkins Cemetery in Broken Valley.

