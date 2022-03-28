Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Schools’ superintendent has passed away, according to a post on the school system’s Facebook page.

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27. His obituary stated that he was devoted to his family and loved them more than life itself. Dr. Atkins was the Superintendent of Grainger County Schools and a member of Bethel Mission Baptist Church.

The school system shared thoughts and prayers with the community and family, who will miss him.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James Atkins, Superintendent of Grainger County Schools. He will be missed more than words can express. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult times. Please keep them in your thought and prayers.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Atkins Cemetery in Broken Valley.

