TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for missing 11-year-old from Middle Tennessee, girl found in Michigan

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was canceled for a missing 11-year-old out of Columbia, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Gema Gabriel Mendez was last seen on Saturday wearing a white dress. She’s 4′11″ with black hair and brown eyes.

She was found in Michigan less than an hour after the alert was issued, according to officials.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 11-year-old Gema Gabriel Mendez, who is missing from Columbia.



TIPS: 1-800-TBI-FIND or @columbiapdtn at (931) 388-2727. pic.twitter.com/V2qM2s6VJm — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 28, 2022

