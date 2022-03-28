TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for missing 11-year-old from Middle Tennessee, girl found in Michigan
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert the was previously issued for a missing 11-year-old from Columbia.
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was canceled for a missing 11-year-old out of Columbia, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Gema Gabriel Mendez was last seen on Saturday wearing a white dress. She’s 4′11″ with black hair and brown eyes.
She was found in Michigan less than an hour after the alert was issued, according to officials.
