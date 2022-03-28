Advertisement

TBI cancels Endangered Child Alert for missing 11-year-old from Middle Tennessee, girl found in Michigan

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered Child Alert the was previously issued for a missing 11-year-old from Columbia.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 11-year-old in Columbia.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Endangered Child Alert was canceled for a missing 11-year-old out of Columbia, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Gema Gabriel Mendez was last seen on Saturday wearing a white dress. She’s 4′11″ with black hair and brown eyes.

She was found in Michigan less than an hour after the alert was issued, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Four helicopters responded to the scene, police officials told WVLT News.
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
McKinzey Galyon, 16.
JCSO: Missing teen may be in Knoxville area
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Latest News

Gradually warming this week
Gradually warming this week ahead of next cold front
Multiple fires sparked across East Tennessee as winds continue to gust.
Fires spark across East Tennessee
About 70 people from the National Park Service are assisting with suppression efforts.
Wind-driven wildfires on North Carolina side of GSMNP edge 8 miles from Tennessee border
Firefighters with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a 5-acre brush fire Sunday...
Rural Metro Fire responds to brush fire in Gibbs community