Tennessee Baseball up to No. 1 spot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Baseball team has ascended to the No. 1 spot, according to D1 Baseball and Baseball America rankings.

The Vols jumped from No. 5 after sweeping the then-No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels with a final score of 4-3 in Oxford over the weekend. With a 23-1 record, Tennessee has the most wins in the country and their 15-game winning streak is the longest, the report from Baseball America stated.

Tennessee’s 6-0 SEC record is the best start in the conference for UT since 1966!

