Tennessee Baseball up to No. 1 spot

Tennessee's 6-0 SEC record is the best start in the conference for UT since 1966!
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 18, 2022 - Pitcher Chase Burns #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 18, 2022 - Pitcher Chase Burns #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Baseball team has ascended to the No. 1 spot, according to D1 Baseball and Baseball America rankings.

The Vols jumped from No. 5 after sweeping the then-No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels with a final score of 4-3 in Oxford over the weekend. With a 23-1 record, Tennessee has the most wins in the country and their 15-game winning streak is the longest, the report from Baseball America stated.

Tennessee’s 6-0 SEC record is the best start in the conference for UT since 1966!

