University of Tennessee PhD student finds formula to help marathon runners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One University of Tennessee Ph.D. graduate Cameron Cook said he came up with a runner model that will help marathon runners better predict their running times, along with informing them how much nutrition gel packets they need to take during the race and when.

Cook said he loves math and running, so when he had the chance to combine the two for his doctoral dissertation research he knew what he wanted to work on.

“There weren’t that many runner models out there. A lot of people hadn’t studied running and math in general and trying to optimize racing. There was some out there, but most of it was for shorter-distance racing. So there wasn’t stuff for long-distance racing and nobody had incorporated something that is really important with marathon racing and that’s nutrition,” said Cook.

Cook said his model was tested to help improve the race performance of runners. Taking the guesswork out of telling runners when and how many nutrition gel packs to take during the race.

“Our model is four equations, it describes how the runner’s speed changes and how their energy changes. One is for fat and one is for Glycogen cause those are your two energies in the body, and then one equation demonstrates the nutrition in your body, so what’s happening in your gut during the race,” explained Cook.

Cook said the first test he conducted with his mathematic formula was timing world record marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge.

“He had run his marathon in 1:59:40, our model said he could’ve done it in 1:59:07 so very very close! We had really good results there,” shared Cook.

He also tested his own performance during a marathon he ran in November 2021.

“Again we got really good results, there was like a 1 percent difference in those things,” he said.

Cook shared that he hoped to create an app for runners to see graphs of their pacing and when to take their gel packets.

“It’s something we can use for any runner, it’s not just one particular runner. So there are parameters, coefficients and terms in the model that we can change depending on who the runner is.”

