‘We miss him’: K-9 Officer Dash honored at Shepherdsville funeral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dash, Shepherdsville Police Department’s four-legged brother in arms, was honored with a procession and service on Sunday.

The K-9 who was shot and killed in the line of duty while chasing a robbery suspect was remembered at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center.

(Story continues below photo)

Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 Dash (Jeff Schank)

Austin Woods, the son of a Shepherdsville police officer, came to the service to honor Dash. He also said that he has a K-9 at home.

”It is very important to honor Dash since he is an officer that protected the other officers,” Woods said. “We miss him.”

On March 9, Dash and his handler, Officer Jeff Schank, responded to a shoplifting call at a Dollar General in Lebanon Junction. Officers from multiple agencies had been called to assist in apprehending the suspect that night, including KSP, Shepherdsville Police and Lebanon Junction Police. During the chase, Dash was shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police identified the man who allegedly shot the K-9 officer as 23-year-old David Knopp, who was later charged with assault on a service animal, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

Dash’s family said they have been touched by the thoughts and support from the community and across the country. During the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows on Saturday, American Kennel Club Reunite and the Louisville Kennel Club presented a check for $20,000 for the police department’s K-9 program. Dash was also honored by Jefferson County, Bullitt County, Fern Creek and Okolona Fire Departments who brought fire engines to Shepherdsville Police Department and lifted their ladders to the sky in honor of K-9 Officer Dash.

No one knew Dash better than his handler, who said Dash never left his side. Losing Dash was like losing a loved one for Schank and his family.

”I would also like to personally thank you for protecting our dad,” Jeff Schank’s daughter, Marissa Simmons, said. ”To say that he had my dad’s back is an understatement.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.