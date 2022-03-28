Advertisement

‘Wildfires are a breed all their own’ | Crews extinguish multiple fires in Walden Creek area

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WALDENS CREEK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to three brush fires that crept into residential areas Saturday.

The first fire was in the Summit and officials said it was quickly controlled and acted as a warm-up call for the following wildfire in Cedar Falls which firefighters described it was in a steep and rocky area.

“Wildfires are a breed all their own,” officials said. “They bring dangers into focus that you can’t imagine. They create their own weather, change directions in an instance, bring out wildlife that you really don’t want to be around (snakes, bees, etc...).”

The Wildland Task Force was activated and provided extra water and manpower, aiding in the extinguishing of the fire.

Yesterday proved to be an effort in focus, determination, teamwork and commitment to the tasks at hand. WCVFD answered...

Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

