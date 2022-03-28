Advertisement

Wind-driven wildfires on North Carolina side of GSMNP now 40% contained

Multiple agencies are responding to two fires that have traveled inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to two wildfires that traveled into the Great Smoky Mountains National Parks Saturday, according to GSMNP officials.

Firefighters from multiple agencies continued to work together Monday to extinguish the Thomas Divide Complex Fire east of Bryson City, North Carolina. It was comprised of two wildfires, the Stone Pile Fire, which covered approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire, which covered around 950 acres as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday Monday, according to a release.

“When responding to this fire, Park Rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area,” Soehn said. “National Park Service, state, and county resources have also responded to support efforts. An Incident Command Post has been established at the Swain County East Elementary School.”

The initial call of a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek came in around 1 p.m. on March 26. High winds and fallen trees struck down power lines which sparked the fires, according to GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn.

The fire grew to cover 950 acres and was 40% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. Soehn said 39% of the affected area was inside the boundaries of the park while 61% of the fire was on private property in Swain County.

A map of the Thomas Divide Complex Fire as of Monday at 9 p.m.
A map of the Thomas Divide Complex Fire as of Monday at 9 p.m.(U.S. Forest Service)

“The Unified Command Center continues to coordinate the suppression efforts with approximately 70 personnel from the National Park Service, North Carolina Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bryson City Fire Department, Swain County Emergency Services, and Jackson County Emergency Management,” Soehn said. “Firefighters will continue suppression efforts tomorrow from both ground and air, if wind speeds allow.”

Soehn said no permanent structures were lost as of Monday night.

“Fire edge is approximately 8.5 miles south of the TN state line which follows the Appalachian Trail in the Park,” Soehn said Sunday afternoon.

The following areas were closed:

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trail from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek

Indian Creek

Stone Pile Gap

Deep Creek Horse Bypass

Juney Whank Falls

Deeplow

Fork Ridge

Sunkota Ridge

Martins Gap

Indian Creek Motor Nature

Mingus Creek

Newton Bald

Kanati Fork

Loop trails

This is a developing story.

