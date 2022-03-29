Advertisement

2 arrested after license plate camera hit leads to stolen car

Officials said the driver was charged with auto theft.
License plate reading camera
License plate reading camera(KWCH 12)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were taken into custody after a license plate camera alerted to a stolen car on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On March 28, around 5:00 p.m., KPD officials received an alert from an LPR camera in the area of Western Avenue and Middlebrook Pike.

According to a news release, officers responded to find the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Casey’s gas station on Western Avenue in Blount County.

The driver and passenger were detained after both men were found to have outstanding felony warrants. Officials said the driver was charged with auto theft.

Last night at around 5 p.m., KPD officers received an LPR alert regarding a stolen car in the area of Western Avenue and...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
James A. Andrews, 32.
KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market on Chapman Highway...
Chapman Highway reopens following fire at Seymour Flea Market

Latest News

Lady Vols great to be honored by Tennessee Softball program
Lady Vol Softball Retires Sarah Fekete Bailey’s Jersey
Dr. Warren Sayre has been named interim public health officer for Knox County.
Knox County names interim public health officer
University of Tennessee campus
Leaders Emerging on UT Defensive Line
The fire occurred on Alma Avenue.
Knoxville RV fire kills 2 animals, injures 1 person