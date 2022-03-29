2 arrested after license plate camera hit leads to stolen car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were taken into custody after a license plate camera alerted to a stolen car on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

On March 28, around 5:00 p.m., KPD officials received an alert from an LPR camera in the area of Western Avenue and Middlebrook Pike.

According to a news release, officers responded to find the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Casey’s gas station on Western Avenue in Blount County.

The driver and passenger were detained after both men were found to have outstanding felony warrants. Officials said the driver was charged with auto theft.

