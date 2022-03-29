Knoxville RV fire kills 2 animals, injures 1 person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two animals were killed and one person was injured in an RV that caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

At 7:38 a.m., KFD officials responded to the report of a fire on Alma Avenue on March 29. Once on the scene, fire crews found a recreational vehicle trailer on fire.

Those on the scene told first responders that the occupants had escaped, but animals remained inside. Upon further investigation, crews learned that the two animals inside the RV did not live.

A man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with burns, KFD officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation by Knoxville Fire Department investigators.

KFD is on the scene of an RV fire on Alma Avenue.￼ pic.twitter.com/ZJnBHFOsju — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) March 29, 2022

This story is developing.

