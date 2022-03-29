Advertisement

Knoxville RV fire kills 2 animals, injures 1 person

Once on the scene, fire crews learned that an RV was on fire.
Once on the scene, fire crews learned that an RV was on fire.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two animals were killed and one person was injured in an RV that caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

At 7:38 a.m., KFD officials responded to the report of a fire on Alma Avenue on March 29. Once on the scene, fire crews found a recreational vehicle trailer on fire.

Those on the scene told first responders that the occupants had escaped, but animals remained inside. Upon further investigation, crews learned that the two animals inside the RV did not live.

A man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with burns, KFD officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation by Knoxville Fire Department investigators.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
James A. Andrews, 32.
KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market on Chapman Highway...
Chapman Highway reopens following fire at Seymour Flea Market

Latest News

Closeup woman filling form of Individual Income Tax Return,
Scammers use personal information to target tax return money
Mostly cloudy and mild today.
Mild day with more clouds, ahead of a big warmup then storms
American Red Cross called to assist following RV fire
American Red Cross called to assist following RV fire
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Dollywood nominated for 6 USA Today 10Best Awards