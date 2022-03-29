Advertisement

Chapman Highway reopens following fire at Seymour Flea Market

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market on Chapman Highway Monday afternoon.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chapman Highway was closed Monday afternoon following a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market at 13307 Chapman Highway, according to officials with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department as well as Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist the SVFD.

“Avoid the area if possible,” officials said. “Mutual Aid units responding from all across the county.”

Officials reported the highway was back open just after 8:10 p.m. Monday.

Posted by Seymour Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

