Advertisement

Crews respond to Loudon County I-40 vehicle fire

Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Loudon County Tuesday afternoon.
Crews respond to Loudon County I-40 vehicle fire
Crews respond to Loudon County I-40 vehicle fire(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Loudon County Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on the westbound side near mile marker 364, which is near State Route 321, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.

I-40 Vehicle Fire

LIVE: Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-40 W near SR 321 in Loudon Co.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The fire shut down the interstate, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
James A. Andrews, 32.
KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County

Latest News

Knox County releases State of Mental Health Report
Windy Wednesday afternoon
Winds increase Wednesday ahead of a stormy cold front
Karns Fire Department responds to crash involving vehicle and freight train
One minor, one adult hospitalized after crash involving car and freight train in Karns
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, officials...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responds to stabbing