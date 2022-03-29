Crews respond to Loudon County I-40 vehicle fire
Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Loudon County Tuesday afternoon.
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 in Loudon County Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on the westbound side near mile marker 364, which is near State Route 321, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.
The fire shut down the interstate, officials said.
