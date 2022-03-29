Advertisement

Dollywood nominated for 6 USA Today 10Best Awards

By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood, a beloved East Tennessee theme park, has been selected as a nominee in multiple categories in USA Today’s 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts’ parks and attractions were selected by a panel of experts in six categories.

This year’s nominations are:

  • Best Amusement Park- Dollywood
  • Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster- Lightning Rod
  • Best Amusement Park Entertainment- “Dreamland Drive-In”
  • Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins
  • Best Amusement Park Restaurant- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
  • Best Outdoor Water Park- Dollywood’s Splash Country

Over the past several years, the Pigeon Forge properties have earned praise from USA Today readers in 10Best voting.

In 2021 alone, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Aunt Granny’s Restaurant won their categories. Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash County, “Dreamland Drive-In,” and Lightning Rod placed top five, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins and DreamMore Resort finished seventh.

Voting opened on March 28 and can be found here. It will be available for those interested until Monday, April 25, at 11:59 a.m.

