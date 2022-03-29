Advertisement

Dr. Martha Buchanan reflects on 18-year career with Knox Co. Health Department

Dr. Martha Buchanan’s last day with the department will be Sunday.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2004, Dr. Martha Buchanan took the job as the assistant public health officer with the Knox County Health Department. At the time, the department was preparing for all possibilities when it came to a potential anthrax attack. Now 18 years later, Buchanan was closing her time out with KCHD after more than two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday will mark Buchanan’s last day with the department, as she now plans to start her own company which will consult businesses and corporations with any health related strategies and preparedness.

“I’ve been on call basically every day since 1999,” said Buchanan as she admittedly wanted to make a career change to better the work and life balance that’s been out of proportion in recent years. “I get to choose when I work and who I work with so I get to have some control over that. And that’s part of why I needed to step away.”

As Knox County’s public health officer, Buchanan saw Knoxville at one point be listed as one of the worst cities for COVID. At one point, the Knox County Commission battled with the Board of Health when it came to who has the power to make decisions. And when vaccines were beginning to be rolled out, about a thousand doses of Pfizer were accidentally thrown away by the health department.

On top of an already contentious time, several of these moments added up over time.

“Two years of negativity is a lot and it did play into my decision to make a change,” said Buchanan.

Looking back at what could have been done differently, Buchanan said she would have changed the level of preparation.

“We’re planning and we’ve got EMS there, hospitals there, public health there, but then like where are the businesspeople? Where are the other people that are going to be impacted by those recommendations? They’re not there,” said Buchanan.

Moving forward, she hoped that KCHD and other Knox County officials included more people in those big moments for planning.

