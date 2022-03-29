Advertisement

East Tennessee photographer captures war in Ukraine

Joel Carillet went to Ukraine days before the war began.
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee photographer traveled overseas to document the war in Ukraine. Joel Carillet has been a photographer for over a decade.

Carillet said he’s documented several refugee situations, but this one feels different.

“It’s a surreal way to wake up knowing that the country you are in and the country you love is now at war,” Carillet said.

He thought the war would break out and went to Kyiv ten days before the war started. He took photos for his website to show the world the struggle in Ukraine.

“There are moments on this planet where it’s just very powerful moments so it’s almost hard not to get powerful pictures when the moment is what it is,” Carillet said.

Some of the pictures included soldiers’ funerals with friends and family gathered around. Others depicted a busy train station with people trying to escape Ukraine. Many expected to wait for minutes but instead waited for hours.

“Just the scale of it was hard to comprehend and I’ve been to other refugee situations before but sometimes at the train stations it was the other photographers, and they would be crying,” Carillet said.

Many of the photos he’s captured show Ukrainians crying as they mourn the death of close ones or are sad to leave their country behind. Carillet hopes all of his photos make this situation personable.

“What I want people to see is a neighbor. Somebody important,” Carillet said.

He will continue to stay overseas for the time being, documenting life during and after the war in Ukraine.

