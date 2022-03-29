Advertisement

Friendsville man indicted after infant overdoses on heroin in 2021, police say

By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville father was indicted Monday by a grand jury after his child overdosed on heroin while under his watch in October of 2021, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

Jeffery Michael Thompson was arrested by the Knoxville Police Department on Oct. 13 at approximately 8 p.m. after officers were dispatched regarding a one-year-old overdosing on what they believed to be heroin, the original report said.

When American Medical Response arrived on the scene, the child had turned blue and was not breathing, reports said. Afterward, the child was given two doses of naloxone and was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the report said.

The father of the child admitted to officers on the scene that he had shot up heroin in the bathroom while watching the child, according to the officials.

The report stated that Thompson said he did not wash his hands following his drug use, fed the child string cheese and touched her with his bare hands.

Shortly following the occurrence, Thompson said the child became “woozy” and sleepy. Her eyes then rolled back, and she stopped breathing, according to investigators.

On Monday, March 29, 2022, a Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Thompson with aggravated child neglect and child endangerment.

