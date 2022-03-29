One minor, one adult hospitalized after crash involving car and freight train in Karns
Officials with the Karns Fire Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a freight train on Tuesday.
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KARNS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Karns Fire Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a freight train, according to a tweet from the KFD.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the Ball Camp Pike and Ball Road intersection, the tweet said. WVLT News reached out to KFD officials, who said that two people were in the vehicle involved, one of which was a minor. Both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but were stuck in the car and had to be removed.
Officials asked residents to use caution in the area.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.