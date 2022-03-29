Advertisement

One minor, one adult hospitalized after crash involving car and freight train in Karns

Officials with the Karns Fire Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a freight train on Tuesday.
Officials with the Karns Fire Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a freight train Tuesday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KARNS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Karns Fire Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a freight train, according to a tweet from the KFD.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the Ball Camp Pike and Ball Road intersection, the tweet said. WVLT News reached out to KFD officials, who said that two people were in the vehicle involved, one of which was a minor. Both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but were stuck in the car and had to be removed.

Officials asked residents to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
James A. Andrews, 32.
KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County

Latest News

Crews respond to Loudon County I-40 vehicle fire
Crews respond to Loudon County I-40 vehicle fire
Knox County releases State of Mental Health Report
Windy Wednesday afternoon
Winds increase Wednesday ahead of a stormy cold front
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, officials...
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responds to stabbing